Sarah Cramer to serve on NASPA Center for Women Board

Sarah Cramer, Centre College’s sexual assault prevention & education manager, has been appointed to serve on the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) Center for Women Board Advisory Board.

“Women belong in all organizations at all levels,” Cramer said. “When women with every intersecting identity in the book are leading institutions, when female employees are connected to one another, and when every professional has the institutionalized support needed to serve all students, higher education will evolve into the vehicle of justice it is intended to be. I am a NASPA Center for Women Board member, because I watch diverse women and non-binary people change the world every day. It is a privilege to amplify, advocate for and equip their efforts.”

NASPA is the largest student affairs association in the country, with 15,000 professional members at 1,200 institutions in 25 countries. It is committed to “fulfilling the promise of student affairs” through scholarship, advocacy for student success, social justice and professional development. The organization promotes evidence-based student affairs practice, and NASPA’s Center for Women provides resources and a voice for women across the academy.

“I am passionate about providing professional development, technical packages and mentorship to women, especially those who are more likely to experience systematic exclusion from those resources,” Cramer said. “While my values are grounded squarely in social justice, my professional skill set includes institutional planning, data analysis and instructional design. Although many people may mistake those skills as irrelevant to discussions about equity, they are vital to improving outcomes for diverse students, staff and faculty.

“Expertise get results, and sustainable change requires methodical action,” she continued. “Caring doesn’t right injustices. Restating the progress we’ve made, or explaining why we are still where we are, doesn’t get us to where we need to be. We have to roll up our sleeves and do the work.”

As a member of the board, Cramer said she is eager to broaden Centre’s network and, by extension, the pool of resources.

“We can draw from the evidence-informed approaches of NASPA’s 1,200 member institutions,” she added. “The larger our circle, the more we can specialize services for specific populations.

“For example, rather than a one-size-fits-all method, we can provide survivor-support resources that respect the intersections of identity,” she continued. “Equity lies in providing culturally adapted services to more and more specific populations, while we work toward the true justice of eradicating sexual violence at Centre.

“Colleges and universities fulfill their promise when students trust that every fiber of their identities is considered, understood and embraced.”

In this position, Cramer said she is excited for the upcoming “ask NASPA women” initiative, which invites higher education employees to ask questions directly and anonymously.

“We will respond in social media posts, webinars and newsletters,” she added. “It is, quite frankly, efficient and inclusive to trim the bureaucratic processes that connect people to specific help. Any Centre professional who is interested in submitting a question can contact me for a direct link. Anyone who is interested in receiving NASPA Center for Women newsletters can contact me, as well, or follow NASPA pages on social media.”

by Kerry Steinhofer

June 10, 2020