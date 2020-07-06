Upon his retirement, John Roush recognized in Congressional Record for his compassionate leadership

In a Congressional Record tribute published just before his retirement on June 30 as Centre College’s 20th president, John Roush was recognized as a “compassionate leader,” whose legacy will be marked by his “fierce devotion to students.” Referred to as the institution’s “beating heart,” Roush was commended for transforming the 200-year-old Kentucky college through new buildings and capital improvements, along with hosting two vice presidential debates, in 2000 and 2012.

The tribute was read into the record by Kentucky’s ranking senator, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who praised First Lady Susie Roush as well, ending with an expression of “heartfelt gratitude to John and Susie for all they have done for Centre and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

Tribute to John Roush

Mr. MCCONNELL. Mr. President, over the school’s two centuries, some of Kentucky’s brightest students have walked Centre College’s campus. Our Commonwealth’s first Governor, Isaac Shelby, chaired the inaugural board. Prominent Kentucky surgeon Dr. Ephraim McDowell, whose accolades include a statue here in the U.S. Capitol, also served as a trustee. To date, Centre’s alumni include two U.S. Vice Presidents, one Chief Justice and an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, as well as more than a dozen Senators, 43 Members of Congress, and 11 Governors.

Today, I would like to pay tribute to another leading member of Centre’s community: its 20th president and my good friend Dr. John Roush. At the end of this month, John will complete his service to the school, closing out 22 years of achievement that have brought well-deserved praise and growth to Centre.

Since coming to Danville, John has led a transformation of the school. He championed major investments into campus infrastructure, the addition of new endowed professorships, and the completion of a $120 million capital campaign. Along the way, a national publication twice named Centre the top school in the South.

Of course, Centre College is no stranger to making national headlines. In 2000, Centre hosted a Vice Presidential debate between Dick Cheney and our former colleague Joe Lieberman. When Centre was selected for this prestigious honor, it was the smallest higher educational institution in history to host a Presidential or Vice Presidential debate. By any objective standard, the event was a total success, and it came as a clear result of John’s creativity and ingenuity. Afterward, a Washington Post writer praised the debate as ‘‘one of the best ever. The whole day was a happy pageant of Norman Rockwell meets Alexis de Tocqueville.’’

That writer wasn’t the only one impressed by Centre’s performance. The Commission on Presidential Debates went back to John, asking Centre to host another Vice Presidential debate. Once again, the Centre community planned and executed an extraordinary event with the eyes of the country on them.

Last year, John led Centre in the celebration of its bicentennial anniversary with a full year of events. While the school honored its distinguished history, John seemed to consider his own place in it. He announced his retirement from Centre, making him one of the three longest serving presidents in the school’s history.

Perhaps John’s greatest legacy at Centre will be his fierce devotion to students. Every single graduate was invited into his home at least twice during their undergraduate years. With his beloved wife Susie, who is an institution herself, John brought compassionate leadership to all aspects of his work. His colleagues called John the institution’s ‘‘beating heart.’’ As he leaves campus at the end of this month, 1 day before his 70th birthday, he should take pride in a job very well done.

I am sure Centre College planned several opportunities for its students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends to express their sincere appreciation to John. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic changed many of those plans. But there is nothing that can change our heartfelt gratitude to John and Susie for all they have done for Centre College and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. As they embark on their next adventure together, we wish them the very best.

By Centre College News

July 6, 2020