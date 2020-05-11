Senior studio art majors to present online exhibition

In lieu of Centre College’s public gallery exhibition, seven graduating studio art majors will present their senior art projects online this year. The website, designed by Mary Girard, digital scholarship librarian, will go live May 13.

“The online 2020 Senior Art Show offers everyone the opportunity to view the culmination of the work of the senior art majors,” Girard said. “I’m pleased the library was able to assist in this endeavor.”

The seniors include Keeley Morton, Zander Ravet, Alex Spragens, Lauren Vasquez, Megan Wilson, Xi Wu and Zesha Xie. These students will present drawings, ceramics, glass, moving pictures and a variety of paintings.

“It has been wonderfully rewarding to work with these seniors,” said Sheldon Tapley, H.W. Stodghill, Jr. and Adele H. Stodghill Professor of Art. “They have been working hard with great motivation and independence. We met online for group critiques to look at photos of works in progress and discuss their solutions to the challenges they were addressing in their art. I’m proud of their resilience in dealing with the obstacles and the art they made.”

Tapley said it is essential for students to exhibit their work.

“It is one of things that defines a serious artist,” he added. “Substituting online exhibition in this crisis makes sense. But it could lead to a new practice: when we return to gallery exhibitions, we may also continue to create a website to go with it.”

When students had to leave campus early, Tapley said students lost access to the studio facilities at Centre.

“Living and working at home—or at the home of a host family—has been very challenging, in part by lack of space and supplies,” he added. “Many wrote about it in their commentaries, which will be posted on the website. They did a great job overcoming the difficulties.”

by Kerry Steinhofer

May 11, 2020

Header image: Megan Wilson ’20, “Reflection,” Charcoal on paper, 18” x 24”