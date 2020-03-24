StayCentred campaign helps keep the campus community connected

While the campus community may be spread out for the remainder of the spring term, with students working remotely through online courses, the Centre College Communications office is launching a new social media effort to keep the College connected virtually despite the unfortunate separation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign, #StayCentred, is designed to encourage the Centre community—students, faculty, staff, alumni and parents—to share photos, video messages and posts across social media about positive, creative and innovative things being done as part of the remote academic experience.

“Even though we’re socially distant, the Centre community has a bond that transcends our campus in Danville and keeps us connected regardless of circumstance,” said Michael Strysick, chief communications officer. “Our hope is that this campaign will help everyone stay connected and engaged as we rally to continue the Centre experience from afar—an effort encouraging everyone to ‘stay centred.'”

To participate, the campus community is being asked to use the #StayCentred hashtag when sharing posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter demonstrating how the College is staying positive through this experience.

“Collectively, this campaign will serve as encouragement to your Centre family, as well as document the inspiring ways that our campus community is pushing through historic adversity from all corners of the globe,” added Strysick.

Follow the #StayCentred campaign across social media and on a dedicated page on Centre’s website, where up-to-date social media posts, videos and related stories will be featured. Additionally, the Communications office is requesting story ideas from students, faculty, staff, alumni and parents about innovative or unique work or service being done during this time. Story ideas may be submitted by emailing amy.wise@centre.edu.

by Centre College News

March 24, 2020