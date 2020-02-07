Students share CentreTerm research projects during annual exhibition

During Centre College’s 4th annual CentreTerm Exhibition, 146 students from 10 classes, three independent studies and one community member recently displayed and presented work they completed during the three-week term in January. A total of 96 exhibits were displayed, giving insight into the unique topics students had the opportunity to explore this year.

“The CentreTerm Exhibition is an event where students display the final project they worked on for their CentreTerm course and talk to people about it,” said David Toth, associate professor of computer science. “It gives the students a chance to show off the projects they have worked so hard on.”

Ewing T. Boles Associate Professor of Economics Marie Petkus had 30 students participate in the exhibition this year. In her class, students studied game theory, which models strategic interaction between multiple decision-makers. Students conducted an economic experiment based on a classic game from the game theory literature.

“Many CentreTerm students enrolled in an on-campus course participate in a creative endeavor as part of their coursework,” Petkus said. “The exhibition is an efficient mechanism for sharing this work with a wide audience.”

Petkus added that the academic freedom of the three-week term encourages faculty to develop unique courses of study that would often not be possible during a longer semester.

“For courses that include a significant experiential component, CentreTerm allows the students to commit wholly to this experience without the competing pressures from other academic courses.”

For the second year, Patten Mahler, assistant professor of economics, had students participate in the event, making poster displays for their research projects.

“It’s a great way to work on communication skills,” Mahler said. “In long-term courses, I often focus on formal presentation and papers, but the exhibition allows the chance to practice communicating to someone informally. In addition to contributing thoughtfully to a conversation at the exhibition, students also need to think critically about designing an accurate and eye-catching visual aid to help support that conversation.”

The event also provides students, faculty and staff the opportunity to see what other students have worked on during the term.

“It gives faculty a chance to appreciate what students have accomplished and see what their colleagues have been teaching their students about,” Toth concluded. “As we see the great things our colleagues have done, perhaps this will spark ideas of exciting things we could do with students in CentreTerm courses.”

by Kerry Steinhofer

February 7, 2019

