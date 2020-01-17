The Art of Sheldon Tapley Celebrated at the Norton Center

Centre College’s Norton Center for the Arts is proud to present the stellar works of renowned artist and Centre College’s Stodghill Professor of Art, Sheldon Tapley.

“Sheldon Tapley: Painter and Draftsman” will be on display through May 31 in the Norton Center Grand Foyer. This retrospective exhibit provides an overview of Tapley’s illustrious and varied career. Visitors will see works ranging from sweeping views of the natural world to intimate studies of how we live within it.

“It is a great pleasure to present a major exhibition in Danville, my adopted hometown,” Tapley said. “All of these works were made locally, in the gardens and on the farms of friends in Boyle County, in my studio on Main Street, or here on campus. Centre College is a vibrant community of learning, an essential part of my life. The rewards of teaching here have proved to be uncountable.”

Viewers can enjoy more than 30 of Tapley’s original paintings and drawings, as well as videos showing a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into creating such masterful art. Many of the works have never before been publicly displayed in Kentucky. Tapley is a well-known master of landscape, still life, and portraiture. His art has been exhibited and collected across the country, from New York City to California.

“Sheldon Tapley’s paintings are beautiful and imaginative, filled with luminous color, and strikingly realistic,” said Norton Center executive director Steve Hoffman. “The opportunity to showcase such a talented member of the faculty at Centre College is a privilege for the Norton Center.”

A concurrent exhibition, “Sheldon Tapley: Portraits and Figures,” is on display at the Aegon Gallery in Centre College’s Jones Visual Arts Center through February 21. A sumptuously illustrated book about the two exhibitions, with commentary by the artist, is available at the Norton Center, the Centre College Bookstore and the artist’s website.

Tapley was born in Maracaibo, Venezuela to British parents and raised in Europe and North America. He has taught at Centre since 1983 and was named the Stodghill Professor of Art in 2005.

The exhibit will be on display for the remainder of the 2019-2020 Season, including a sold-out addition of Alison Krauss. For exhibit tours and show information, contact the Norton Center Box Office at 859-236-4692 or toll free at 877-HIT-SHOW (877-448-7469).

“Sheldon Tapley: Painter and Draftsman” is free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The artist will be present at a public reception and book signing in the gallery on Thursday, April 2, 4:30 p.m.–6 p.m.

About Sheldon Tapley

Tapley is a nationally renowned artist whose paintings are held in museum, academic, corporate, and private collections across the United States. He is Stodghill Professor of Art at Centre College and a recipient of the Kirk Award for excellence in teaching. Visit the artist’s website at sheldontapley.com to see more of his art.

About the Norton Center for the Arts

The Norton Center is home to an annual performing arts season of professional touring presentations. It is also Centre College’s primary venue for music and theatrical productions, lectures, convocations, and live student entertainment. The Norton Center has two venues: the 1,470-seat Newlin Hall, known for its acoustics, and the warm and intimate 367-seat Weisiger Theatre. The Norton Center also boasts a large art collection with many of the works on display in the Grand Foyer and throughout campus.

Media contact: Jennifer Broadwater (jennifer.broadwater@centre.edu), 859-238-5421.

by Norton Center for the Arts

January 17, 2020