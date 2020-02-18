Theater group staging next play in newspaper’s old newsroom

This article was originally published in The Advocate-Messenger.

‘An acting tour de force’

Scarlet Cup Theater is deep into rehearsals for its fifth season’s production, “RED,” opening on Thursday, Feb 27. And staffers at The Advocate-Messenger have been listening in.

“RED” was first set to open at the old Cue restaurant location on Main Street, but the theater had to find a new venue due to a new restaurant moving in and starting renovations there. Now, the play will go on in the old newsroom of the Advocate, located just steps away from its current newsroom, inside of the 330 S. Fourth St. building where the newspaper is located.

As far as the quick venue change and move, Scarlet Cup’s founder Liz Ordndorff said, “The cast was remarkably adaptable. In fact, they prefer the new space because of its size. We could do more decorating with ladders and canvas that we couldn’t do at Cue. So all in all, it was a blessing wrapped in a challenge.”

Orndorff describes “RED” as “an intimate look at a troubled artist.” Patrick Kagen-Moore — professor of dramatic arts at Centre College — plays artist Mark Rothko, a Russian-born, American-raised abstract expressionist. Kolton Winfield, managing director of the Central Kentucky Theater in Springfield, plays his assistant Ken.

by Bobbie Curd

February 18, 2020

Header photo: Patrick Kagen-Moore and Kolton Winfield star in “RED,” the next Scarlet Cup Theater offering, which will be held in the old newsroom of The Advocate-Messenger newspaper.