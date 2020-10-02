Trio of Centre College alums make Louisville Business First ’40 under 40′ list

Centre College alumni made headlines in Louisville Business First.

The website named three Centre alums in its latest “40 under 40” list, released on Sept. 25: Benjamin Beaton ’03, Tanner Watkins ’04, and John Rivers III ’11.

Beaton, who graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in government, is currently a partner with the U.S. branch of the global law firm Squire Patton Boggs. He was the sports editor of the Cento during his time at Centre and furthered his education at the Columbia University School of Law.

Watkins, a partner with Cincinnati-based Dinsmore & Shohl law firm, graduated with a government and international relations degree from Centre. He’s an active member of Louisville leadership, currently serving on the board of trustees for the Kentucky College of Art and Design.

Rivers graduated from Centre with a bachelor’s degree in international relations and is currently an Agency Fit Consultant with LEAP Group, where he handles multiple leadership roles.

Louisville Business First asks each member of the 40 under 40 list a series of questions, ranging from current job inquiries to what music you’d bring with you to a desert island.

Beaton’s best response?

When asked about the brand that he is “most loyal to,” he said Centre College.

Beaton was recently named district judge for the Western District of Kentucky. He also had the opportunity to clerk for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

by Matt Overing

October 1, 2020