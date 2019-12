Award-winning documentary producer Tom Thurman ’84 and the students in two CentreTerm film classes have created a 73-minute bicentennial documentary titled, “A Storied Centre.” The documentary was designed to be broken into 12 segments. Throughout the course of Centre College’s bicentennial, segments of the documentary will be released on the bicentennial website on the last Wednesday of every month.

View videos and other bicentennial information here.

by Centre College News

December 30, 2019