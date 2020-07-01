Video honors President Roush for 22 years of service at Centre College

After 22 years of compassionate service, dedication and commitment to Centre College, President John A. Roush retires on June 30, 2020. Roush will also turn 70 on his first day of retirement on July 1.

When the announcement was first made to the campus community, Roush said that he and his wife, Susie, “have talked, often, that retiring a year following the College’s bicentennial would be the best timing.”

He went on to describe his time as president as “a deeply personal, hands-on and time-intensive experience.” He added, “Being at the College has been a blessing to us and our family, and we count it a privilege to serve this institution.”

Over the last 13 months, since the announcement of his retirement, Roush has worked relentlessly to keep the campus running, as his plan was to “finish strong and keep working hard up to the very last day. That’s what Centre needs and deserves, and that’s how Susie and I have always chosen to live our lives.”

Now that he’s reached the end of his tenure, only two previous presidents have served longer than Roush: John C. Young (1830-1857) and Thomas A. Spragens (1957-1981).

During Roush’s presidency, the campus saw tremendous improvement.

Capital projects over his more than two decades of leadership totaled in the hundreds of millions of dollars, funded in large part through several successful capital campaigns. This includes the recently completed Third Century Campaign that raised $210 million and the Campaign for a More Perfect Centre that raised $169 million at its conclusion in 2007.

Three premier scholarship programs have also been created during his tenure. The Grissom Scholars Program for first-generation college students graduated its first cohort of 10 in 2019, the Lincoln Scholars Program graduated its first cohort this year, and the Brown Fellows Program, in partnership with the James Graham Brown Foundation, is now in its 11th year.

As part of its family of scholarships, Centre also began partnerships with the Posse and Bonner foundations.

Roush admits that he has no immediate plans for the future.

“I am not closing the door to staying active professionally in some capacity somewhere, but it would be on a more limited basis,” he said. “A wonderful, full-time career of nearly a half-century is enough, and our plan is to invest ourselves in family and friends and opportunities that come our way.”

Pointing to his gratitude for being able to work with such talented faculty and staff, Roush concluded, “Together, we have prepared thousands of students for meaningful lives of learning, leadership and service. There can be no greater sense of satisfaction and accomplishment.”

by Centre College News

June 30, 2020