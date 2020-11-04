Virtual Poverty & Homelessness Week to bring awareness to Centre community, Nov. 9-11

In the spirit of the holiday, with Thanksgiving nearing, the Centre College community will hold its annual Poverty & Homelessness Week (P&H), Nov. 9-11. This year’s virtual events are dedicated to raising awareness on these issues in the community and beyond and to encourage people to get involved.

“P&H Week is virtual this year because of COVID-19,” said Landy Lin ’22, who is serving as the P&H Initiative student chair. “We have also selected a theme related to COVID-19. The committee members have all noticed how disproportionately COVID-19 has impacted populations, and want to bring attention to that.

“The theme is COVID-19’s impact on food insecurity and poverty in Boyle County, the U.S. and various regions around the world,” she continued. “We focused on mass incarceration last year, and Eastern Kentucky and Appalachia the year prior. This year’s theme is different because we have focused on all three perspectives—local, national and global— rather than just one.”

Lin believes this week is even more necessary this year, because we are seeing how the pandemic has deeply impacted people.

“The pandemic has disproportionately affected lower-income neighborhoods in the U.S. and is causing drastic changes in other countries, as well,” she added. “The pandemic is exacerbating issues that already exist in our communities, such as food insecurity in Boyle County. We hope that a week of education and action will encourage fellow members of the campus community to further this work on their own.”

P&H Week is important to the Centre community, because it’s a representation of the people who are connected to the College. Lin said the students, faculty, staff and community members who are on the initiative committee have dedicated their time to these issues. The individuals who attend the events, whether it’s their fourth year or their first, are all just as dedicated to learning and enacting change.

As part of this year’s virtual setting, participants should look forward to the events that the committee members have been planning for over three months.

The local committee’s event will focus on how COVID-19 has increased food insecurity in Danville with Victoria Timberlake, director of New Hope Food Pantry, as the speaker. Christina Martinez from Feeding America will also speak on the root causes of hunger through advocacy. Lastly, the global event will focus on COVID-19’s impact on other communities around the world.

Lin would like to thank all of the committee members who have worked incredibly hard to make this year’s P&H Week happen, despite the circumstances.

The local perspective committee: Anna Bushong ‘21; Cynthia Nieto ‘23; Hawah Massaquoi ‘23; Jessica Weasner, director of community service and the Bonner Program

The national perspective committee: Dr. Rick Axtell, professor of religion and college chaplain; Hannah DiDomenico ‘22; Christopher Hammond ‘23; Jessica Salyers ‘21; Princess Allotey ‘21

The global perspective: Bailey Tock ‘22; Emmy Greene ‘23; Gloria Lwin ‘24; Joey Johnson ‘23; Lyric Hyde ‘23; Mary Kamikazi ‘21; Christina Smith ‘21

Others: Dr. Amy Frederick; Dr. Andrew Patrick; Mindy Wilson, associate director of the CCPD; Sophia Lombardo, coordinator of community service and the Bonner Program

Speakers: Victoria Timberlake, director of New Hope Food Pantry; Christina Martinez, director of network relations at Feeding America

Poverty & Homelessness Week Events

Monday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m. — Local

This event will focus on the effects of the global pandemic on a local community. Boyle County—the county in which Centre is located—is projected to see a 37.2 percent increase in food insecurity from 2018 to the end of 2020. COVID-19 has only exacerbated this rate. This means that an additional 1,500 people will experience food insecurity. We will hear from local speakers to understand the scale of this situation for individuals in Boyle County, as well as Kentucky as a whole.

Zoom Link

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m. — Convocation

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered life for all of us—here at Centre, across the U.S. and around the world. This year’s Poverty & Homelessness Week Convocation will feature Christina Martinez from Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger relief organization in the U.S. Feeding America is the nation’s largest network of food banks, supplying food to millions while also helping to address root causes of hunger through advocacy. As the pandemic has put so many Americans out of work, food insecurity has been on the rise, affecting as many as 54 million Americans in 2020. Food banks have been a primary lifeline for many. But how do we address root causes in order to end cycles of hunger in America?

Register here

Wednesday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m. — Global

This event will examine the pandemic’s impact from a wider lens. Learn about how various regions and countries of the world have been affected—Latin America, West Africa, Yemen, Italy and the Balkans, and Australia. Each region has responded differently to the pandemic due to unique social determinants of health, along with history.

Zoom Link

*Note: the latest version of Zoom (5.4.1) must be installed

Donation Drive

We will be raising money from now until the end of Poverty & Homelessness week to purchase items for New Hope Food Pantry in Danville, Kentucky. Donations can be made via Venmo/Cash App to LandyLin—please indicate that it is for P&H week.

by Kerry Steinhofer

November 4, 2020