Centre ranked #19 for women in STEM

Centre College was recently ranked #19 on Study.com’s list of the best colleges for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

According to the College’s Center for Career & Professional Development, the five-year average success rate for Centre STEM majors—percent of students professionally employed or in graduate school within one year of graduation—is 98 percent. For some majors—biochemistry and molecular biology, chemical physics, chemistry, computer science and mathematics—the five-year average was 100 percent.

The Guide to Colleges & Careers for Women in STEM offers in-depth information in several areas, including a guide to colleges for women in STEM, women-focused STEM scholarships, STEM career and college organizations for women, as well as expert tips and information from women in the field.

Over 40 million people visit Study.com per month and use their website to research potential schools, degrees and careers. The recently developed comprehensive college and career guide for women in STEM will help individuals gain critical information regarding their college education and career choices to help set them up for success.

by Kerry Steinhofer

June 9, 2020